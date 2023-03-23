Why the Fed raised rates despite tighter credit conditions

Fed chair Jerome Powell delivered the 25 basis point rate hike widely expected by the Fed Funds futures market, but the statement by the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC)had a dovish bias, seen from the fall in the yield on the 2-year Treasury note and in the dollar index. Fed Fund futures have increased the odds of no further rate hikes. At the press conference, Powell drew attention to the use of the words ‘may’ and ‘some’ in the line...