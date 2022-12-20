 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Why the Fed needs to take the digital Yuan seriously

Andy Mukherjee
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

The e-yuan is set to challenge the dollar’s hegemony in the settlement of financial claims arising from trade

Last week, Bank of China (Hong Kong) had its offer of 500 trial accounts tied to the e-CNY snapped up in two days. (Bloomberg image)

If the Federal Reserve still wants proof of China’s intention to challenge the dollar’s hegemony, it should look no further than a small experiment currently underway in Hong Kong.

Last week, Bank of China (Hong Kong), one of the city’s big deposit-taking institutions, had its offer of 500 trial accounts tied to the e-CNY, the electronic version of official Chinese money, snapped up in two days. The customers are each being gifted 100 yuan in digital form, which they can spend at mainland stores, the JD.com website or a supermarket chain in Hong Kong. The modest debut underscores Beijing’s resolve: Even before the digital yuan could become a payment instrument of choice at home, authorities are testing its capabilities in another market.

Expect the trials to pick up speed as the e-CNY integrates with Hong Kong’s so-called Faster Payment System, a 24x7 network for people to pay one another and settle bills instantaneously using mobile numbers, email addresses or QR codes. Once that link is in place, someone with a bank account in Hong Kong should be able to shop with digital yuan on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Tmall and Taobao sites without the fees involved in credit-card transactions — or the delays and uncertainty faced when paying through local bank accounts linked to the AlipayHK wallet.

Hong Kong is just a test case. Beginning with South Korea at the start of the new millennium, more than 60 economies have come up with their own versions of smartphone-based, real-time, retail-payment systems. China might want to tie up with more of them to broaden the usage of e-CNY, but only in international settlements. (As China’s special administrative region, Hong Kong is in a unique position. In general, Beijing would be careful to stay out of domestic payments, lest it’s accused of encroaching upon the monetary sovereignty of other nations.)

The benefit of pushing e-yuan in trade will be that even the tiniest of mainland suppliers will be able to quote prices to foreigners in the local currency. High transaction charges on cross-border payment gateways won’t get in the way. The Chinese currency’s share in global payments will have a chance to move up from 2% where it’s been stuck despite two decades of efforts to internationalise the yuan.

The Federal Reserve is yet to make up its mind on whether to pursue a digital dollar. Some policymakers, like Fed Governor Christopher Waller, have said that a new payment instrument may not be necessary to protect the dollar’s privileged status. However, Washington should pay closer attention to how the e-CNY could potentially dislodge the US currency from regional commerce, at least in Asia and the Middle East.