HomeNewsOpinion

Why the demographic dividend may slip out of our hands

Subir Roy   •

A study has found that only 42 per cent of the children sampled can meet the overall proficiency levels and even fewer, 37 per cent, are able to meet the overall level of proficiency in mathematics

India’s ability to reap a demographic dividend rests on it. (Image: Reuters/Representative)
What is the state of India’s human capital and how well is its formation progressing? India’s ability to reap a demographic dividend rests on it. A demographic dividend is reaped by a young nation when it has a demographic advantage – the economic contribution of youngsters joining the workforce being greater than what has been lost as the aged have stopped working. With a falling fertility rate reaching the replacement level and the number of the aged growing as they...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers