Why stock holdings are likely to get concentrated going forward

Highlights Index funds’ AUM witnessed the highest y-o-y growth of 144 percent The overall MF industry recorded a modest 5 percent y-o-y growth in AUMs In 2022 over 87 percent of active large-cap schemes underperformed the benchmark With more money chasing fewer stocks the market returns are expected to be skewed A recent report by S&P Dow Jones Indices showed the mediocre performance of actively managed funds. During 2022 over 87 percent of active large-cap schemes failed to outperform the benchmark S&P BSE 100....