Why selective extension of trading hours is good for Indian market participants

Highlights NSE is contemplating an increase in trading hours No clarity on instruments that will be allowed to trade during this extended period Global practice is to extend timings of index futures Extending the timings of index futures will help cover overnight risk All sorts of rumours are floating around in the market regarding the extension of trading hours. Ever since NSE's managing director and chief executive officer Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the exchange is working with its members and taking their feedback on...