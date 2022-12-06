HomeNewsOpinion

Why policy rates need to go up more as monetary policies are tightening everywhere

Manas Chakravarty

The impact on inflation of monetary tightening will be lower if policy is tightened together in many economies

Representative image.
Highlights  The OECD’s recent ‘Economic Outlook’ says that GDP growth is lower when economies tighten monetary policy simultaneously  It also says that the impact of tightening on inflation will be lower  That is because the exchange rate does not appreciate if there’s simultaneous tightening and imported inflation is higher  That forces central banks to raise their policy rates higher  There’s a big difference when one country on its own tightens monetary policy to fight inflation and when many countries simultaneously tighten policy. The Organisation...

