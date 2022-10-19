HomeNewsOpinion

Why overnight volatility has increased in global equity markets

Shishir Asthana   •

What is surprising are the rapid mood swings. After a six-day falling streak, the second this year, the US markets are back in the non-trending zone. Intraday movement is choppy with swings in both directions.  

HCL Tech has reported an all-round beat for Q2. Revenue outperformance came from services business and forecast for H2 appears ambitious.
Global markets led by the US are witnessing unprecedented overnight volatility  Economic and political developments have led to huge gap openings   Last Thursday was one of the most erratic days of trading of the last decade with the Dow posting a 1,507-point swing   US Vix at 31 compared to India’s 17 suggests US markets are in deeper water and can experience wild swings  Unless the global economy settles down global equity market volatility will continue    Though many experts claim that Indian markets have decoupled...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers