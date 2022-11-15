Why markets may rally further

A savvy investor/trader understands that markets cannot be pigeon-holed into neat compartments. Various asset classes are interlinked by the umbilical cord of money flow. Liquidity (money flow) triggers an exodus from one asset class to another depending on the potential alpha (absolute profits) offered by the asset class. All four asset classes, equities, commodities, forex and bonds are married to each other. My recent piece on why the US dollar index (DXY) would decline post midterm elections on 7 November...