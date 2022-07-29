Why is the US Fed inducing a recession?

On Wednesday, July 27, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) hiked interest rates up by a sharp 0.75 percentage points. Clearly, the Fed is alarmed over raging inflation, which accelerated to an annual rate of 9.1% in June 2022, with year-on-year wage growth at 11% in May, 2022. Meanwhile, even though GDP growth rate in 2022 has slowed, it has been attributed primarily due to the rising trade deficit. With consumption and investment spending still strong, overall growth is forecasted to...