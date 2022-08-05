Why is the market rallying while the world is grappling with fears of recession?

Corporates are expecting a recession to hit the global economy by the end of 2023. The seemingly optimistic news of mellowing commodity prices has also come against the sombre backdrop of an expected weakening of demand conditions. Yet, in this dismal scenario, the Nifty has rallied by around 10% in a month! What has caused this rather counter-intuitive market rally? Understanding the key market-drivers since the pandemic Since the pandemic assumed global significance in the beginning of 2020, equity markets around...