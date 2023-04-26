Why IPCA-Unichem is not such a bad deal

Highlights Media and analyst reports say the market is unhappy with the price the company has paid for a loss-making unit Unichem is running on wafer-thin margins and has been loss-making for the last three-quarters of the current fiscal. Unichem through its facilities can give access to IPCA to push its product in the US markets It has spare capacities that can be leveraged On a replacement value basis, IPCA has got a good deal. Ipca Laboratories' stock was hammered after it announced it will...