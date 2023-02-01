Why India’s billionaires banded together for Adani

The world’s biggest democracy now has a brotherhood of billionaires. One of them gets into trouble, the others rally to save him.

That’s one explanation for how Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s $2.5 billion share sale scraped through. No doubt the heavy lifting was done by a $400 million check from Abu Dhabi. But that was along expected lines — the Middle East royals have backed Adani in the past, too. The bigger surprise is how the other uber-rich came to the last-minute defense of their compatriot in the crosshairs of an American short seller.

Thanks to these ultra-high-net-worth individuals, people who’re neither financial institutions nor small investors bid for 3.3 times the stock reserved for them as a class. Contrast it with the portion kept for retail: It saw only a 12% take-up rate. Even the Adani Group employees subscribed to just 55% of the shares earmarked for them. Mutual funds sat out the sale.

A Delhi-based industrialist, three Gujarati pharmaceuticals billionaires and a steel magnate from Mumbai are among the share sale’s white knights, according to the Economic Times. (Individual subscriptions aren’t required to be disclosed. A spokesperson for Sajjan Jindal, the steel mogul who’s named in the Economic Times article, said he wouldn’t comment on the matter. Others didn’t reply to emails. Bloomberg News reported participation by Jindal and Sunil Mittal, who controls India's No. 2 wireless carrier, by citing people familiar with the matter.)

What makes the corporate czars' support extraordinary is that it came through after a three-day, $68 billion rout in Adani shares. The New York-based Hindenburg Research accused the infrastructure giant last week of alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has denied this as baseless and an attack against India itself. That nationalistic spin bore fruit to the extent that the issue went through even though investors could have bought the stock cheaper in the secondary market. However, any relief may be temporary. Hindenburg's allegations are still out there, as are the short seller's bearish bets of undisclosed size in foreign markets. The Adani Group has already had to top up collateral for a $1 billion loan made by a group of banks including Barclays Plc, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether the jitters die down, or the locus of nervousness around the highly leveraged empire shifts from equity to debt.

