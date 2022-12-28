Why India urgently needs an economic security policy

When Indian troops clashed with China in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, the country’s opposition Congress Party might have highlighted India’s rising trade deficit with China to score a political point against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. But it nevertheless highlighted, perhaps inadvertently, an aspect of national security that’s often paid little attention to—economic security. Recently India’s Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, told parliament that India’s imports from China comprised mainly capital goods, intermediate goods, and raw materials...