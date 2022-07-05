Why India needs retail participation in fixed income markets, and how

Today, retail participation in domestic debt markets is more than just a ‘nice-to-have’. Amidst persistent inflation, uneven growth, rising inequity and other economic stresses, retail participation in debt markets can provide policymakers with added degrees of freedom. We explore how and consider what holds back retail debt investments. When banks give out loans, they credit beneficiary accounts and create fresh money. Similarly, when banks make loans to the government and the government then spends, fresh money is created. During times...