Why green energy stocks fail to click with investors

Highlights Subdued revenue growth, weak cash flows and earnings remain sour points Inox Green and ReNew Energy reported loss in the last two fiscal years Slow pace of wind power installations in India a growth constraint for Inox Green ReNew Energy faces high interest expenses. Capital recycling key for balance sheet strength Inox Green Energy Services made a weak debut on the stock market and closed below its issue price on the first day of trading. The stock recouped some losses on Thursday. But it is still lower than its...