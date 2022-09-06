HomeNewsOpinion

Why FMCG stocks' good run may continue longer

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

That the worst of raw material inflation is behind them was known, but a global slowdown and a related dip in commodity prices may bring more good news

Representative image.
FMCG stocks have outperformed the broad market in 2022 so far. The BSE FMCG index has gained 23 percent in the past six months compared to the broad market’s gain of 6 percent. One difference this time is ITC’s shares have gained 50 percent as fears of punitive taxes and the pandemic’s impact on smoking had receded. While it may appear that market leader Hindustan Unilever underperformed with a 21 percent increase, that's chiefly owing to ITC’s performance pushing the index higher. The question...

