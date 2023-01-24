Why Eurozone avoiding a recession is no reason to celebrate  

Highlights There has been a marked change in market sentiment for the better The hope is that the Eurozone will avoid a recession and China will stage a turnaround in growth Both assumptions could be flawed Natural gas prices could flare up again China’s real estate problem has no easy solutions The relief could be short-lived With the speed at which economic outlooks are changing, it would seem economists are mimicking swing traders. Only a few weeks back at the start of 2023, economists and analysts...