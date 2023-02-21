Why are retail investors running away from the cash market?

Highlights Number of active accounts falling since June 2022 Many small and mid-cap stocks are down 20-40 percent The rate of Demat account opening has slowed New margin norms by SEBI hits intraday volume Individual investors’ participation is a sign of the state of the market. If it is dull or moving downwards, their participation is low, while on the other hand, if it is trending upwards and buoyant, their participation is high. This is not only true for the overall market but also individual...