Why a truncated LIC IPO is not good news for retail investors

A delay in launching the LIC IPO has meant the government is settling for a lower IPO price, raising Rs 20,000 crore less than what it would have at the original valuation. In trying to time the market, the LIC’s valuation in the IPO is less than half of what was originally envisaged. Ever since the government announced its intention to launch an IPO, media reports and analysts had mentioned that the IPO was being planned with a valuation of...