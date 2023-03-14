HomeNewsOpinion

Why a bank default in Silicon Valley matters

Vijay Bhambwani   •

The ripple effects of the Silicon Valley Bank episode may be felt as far as India, due to the interconnected world of flows and investor sentiment

The reason why you should worry about the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank is that the bank offered higher than average interest rates.
I have written about the pulls and pushes that rising cost of funds (interest rates) can cause and why the dual effects of rising inflation and interest rates are being understated. I analysed it in these articles here, here and here. The entire premise of the financial market rally that started in late April 2020 was built on abundant supply of unbacked currency printed by many central banks globally. This money had to be deployed somewhere and it found its way...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers