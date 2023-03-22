 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Who is stuck with Credit Suisse’s worthless AT1 bonds?

Shuli Ren
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Big asset managers hold some of the notes. But the owners of the bulk of the $17 billion of these highly risky instruments remain a mystery

The UBS Group AG takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG will trigger a complete write-down of their $17.3 billion worth of Additional Tier 1 notes. (Source: Bloomberg)

Credit Suisse Group AG’s junior bond holders are not happy. The UBS Group AG takeover, orchestrated by the Swiss government without the blessings of shareholders on both sides, will trigger a complete write-down of their $17.3 billion worth of Additional Tier 1 notes. Some are considering legal action.

Losses of this magnitude are unsettling to markets already shaken by the latest banking crisis. As such, it is of public interest to ask who are the owners of these risky bonds, introduced after the global financial crisis?

It is a puzzle that needs to be resolved.

Big money managers such as Pacific Investment Management Co and
Invesco Ltd are among the largest holders, owning around $807 million and $370 million, respectively. BlackRock Inc had about $113 million at the end of February, although the firm has reduced some of its holdings in recent weeks. Elsewhere, funds managed by Lazard Freres Gestion and GAM Investments were also exposed.