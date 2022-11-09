While BJP has an edge, AAP is a major contender for power in Gujarat

Highlights The BJP is working hard to fight anti-incumbency factors in Gujarat After decades of two-party contests, this time the state is seeing a triangular fight If AAP rises, it will do as at the expense of the Congress AAP is trying to position itself as an alternative Hindu party with a social welfare twist We will know whether AAP’s strategy will succeed on 8th December, when the votes are counted In Gujarat, scheduled for a two-phase assembly election on the 1st and...