Where will startups turn to now that Silicon Valley Bank is gone?

Life was already tough for startups. Funding had dropped to the lowest in five years, venture capital investors were getting skittish, and wealthy angels started holding onto their cash instead of sharing it like candy. Then Silicon Valley’s own bank shut its doors, halting payrolls and forcing founders to stop managing their businesses and focus on the only thing that matters: cashflow.

When the nexus of entrepreneurship woke Monday morning after a weekend full of uncertainty, they learnt that while Silicon Valley Bank may not be saved, the deposits it held are safe. That doesn’t mean countless fledgling companies are, though, nor the lifestyles the more-wealthy among them enjoyed.

Startups in the tech hub raised less than $10 billion during the fourth quarter, the lowest since 2017 according to CB Insights. Only 465 deals were inked in that period, the fewest in five years. Ironically, SVB’s collapse had little direct relationship to the slowdown in funding. Instead, VCs and founders are getting a lesson in interest rate and duration risk.

Having taken in more than $120 billion in deposits — a large chunk likely wired directly from VC’s accounts at SVB to startup accounts at the same bank — the Santa Clara-based institution had the unfortunate problem of holding too much cash. So it bought long-dated agency-issued debt. When the US Federal Reserve raised rates, the value of those bonds fell. But the deposits in its bank — a liability — remained the same. It faced a $15 billion hit to its balance sheet — not because VC and startup deals plunged, but because the bank mismanaged duration risk.

