HomeNewsOpinion

When will rural FMCG demand recover? The answer lies in purchasing power

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

While higher farm prices can improve farm income, the real impetus for rural demand recovery can only come if wages grow ahead of inflation

Representative image
Highlights Rural demand has been sluggish for a long time Harvests have been good, but input costs have risen The majority of the rural population depends on wages The rise in rural wages has not been enough to beat inflation As a result, rural purchasing power has been squeezed Rural FMCG demand has been a laggard for several quarters now and shows no signs of reviving. Even though there have been positive signs for farm income such as higher realisations for crops such as cereals, it’s not benefiting overall consumption. In Hindustan Unilever’s...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers