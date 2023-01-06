HomeNewsOpinion

What will it take for India to restore G20’s old glory?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

During its presidency, India should craft the agenda in such a way that G20 once again becomes an effective platform for global economic and financial cooperation

India should try to reboot the G20 so that it becomes an effective platform for economic and financial cooperation. (Representative image)
Highlights India considers the G20 presidency to be a “very big deal” New Delhi believes this to be an opportunity to market India to the world But the G20 presidency is not about showcasing India’s achievement New Delhi should craft the G20 agenda in such a way that India’s development priorities are blended with the global economic imperatives India should try to reboot the G20 so that it becomes an effective platform for economic and financial cooperation Ever since picking up the baton of leadership...

