What will happen if Pakistan defaults on its debt?

Sushant Sareen
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:47 PM IST

The possibility of Pakistan defaulting on its debt is increasing by the day. The foreign exchange reserves are hovering around the $3 billion mark. International rating agencies like Fitch and even Moody’s have downgraded Pakistan to a level in which default is very likely. Inside Pakistan, there is a kind of surreal debate on what default will mean. Some still believe that Pakistan will be rescued at the last moment and default will be avoided, at least for a few weeks, even some months. Others are confident that Pakistan can avoid default by entering into negotiations with debtors on debt restructuring by rescheduling and refinancing the debt.

Those advocating restructuring the debt seem to be under the impression that this is a simple thing. All Pakistan has to do is seek, and it will get it. That restructuring is basically default by another name and its consequences are not much better than that of default is beyond the comprehension of these people. Many of these people are big businessmen who are used to not paying their debt on time, and using their political connections to get the banks to reschedule and even write off their debts. It is precisely this thinking that made Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lobby with the United States (US) to use its influence with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to go easy on Pakistan. The same thinking guides Pakistanis who are surprised and hurt that ‘friends’ like China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not cutting any slack for them.

The simple fact of the matter is that Pakistan has already defaulted; it just hasn’t announced it officially. It might be able to avoid this announcement if the IMF programme is restored. But even the IMF will not be able to prevent default indefinitely. Hence, the question that many people around the world are asking is: What happens if Pakistan defaults? Will the sky fall? Will default unleash an apocalypse? Some of these dire scenarios are being floated by the Pakistanis in the hope that if nothing else, these will scare the international community enough to keep Pakistan afloat financially. But so far, at least no one is biting the bait. It is almost as if the IMF and Pakistan’s ‘friends’ are calling its bluff and are actually quite blasé about Pakistan defaulting.

So once again, what will happen if Pakistan defaults? Like it or not, countries that default don’t disappear. They don’t cease to exist. They don’t break up, certainly not in neat, clean lines. States can fail, even disintegrate if central authority collapses. But this is a very extreme case, not very likely in the case of Pakistan, certainly not at this stage and probably not even in the medium term. This means that anyone waiting with bated breath to see Pakistan disintegrate needs to pipe down. That isn’t happening right now. If at all, such a possibility becomes real, it is still very far and if it happens, it will be extremely messy. The bottom line is that life will not come to an end because Pakistan defaults; but life definitely becomes horrendously difficult. There will be a lot of unrest caused by economic distress. Violent protests will create a spectre of chaos and anarchy. Law and order will become difficult to maintain. But there will be no revolution.