What will be the impact of a global slowdown on India?

The Indian economy is powered by domestic demand. In that case, how much of an impact will a global slowdown have on it? Take a look at the accompanying chart. It shows that India’s exports of goods and services, as a percentage of GDP, went up from 7.1 percent in 1990 to 13 percent in 2000. Between 2000 and 2008, this metric increased from 13 percent to 24.1 percent. The 2000s were a period of peak globalisation, when the world...