HomeNewsOpinion

What will be the endgame for the current bout of inflation?

Pankaj Pathak   •

Is the recession threat real? How will it change the current inflation dynamics?  How will the central banks respond? A simple answer to these questions is ‘nobody knows’

Representative image. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo - D1BETTMEIYAA
The investment world is currently toggling between two narratives – ‘persistent inflation’ and ‘economic recession’. The inflation narrative was dominant in the first half of the year as stimulus-fuelled global demand clashed with the deeply cracked global supply chains. Years of underinvestment in the oil & gas sector, on-off lockdowns, the Ukraine war, and the consequent economic sanctions on one of the world’s largest commodity producers pushed the cost of energy and many other essential goods spiralling higher. In the last...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers