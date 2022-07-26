What will be the endgame for the current bout of inflation?

The investment world is currently toggling between two narratives – ‘persistent inflation’ and ‘economic recession’. The inflation narrative was dominant in the first half of the year as stimulus-fuelled global demand clashed with the deeply cracked global supply chains. Years of underinvestment in the oil & gas sector, on-off lockdowns, the Ukraine war, and the consequent economic sanctions on one of the world’s largest commodity producers pushed the cost of energy and many other essential goods spiralling higher. In the last...