What slowdown? Developed economies blaze a growth trail, beat rate hikes

Economic activity accelerated in the current month in the major developed economies, despite monetary tightening in the US, the Eurozone and the UK. What’s more, fears over a slowdown in these economies on account of a credit crunch after the crisis have so far been unfounded, as the momentum of economic growth increased in the current month, according to the Flash Purchasing Managers Indices for April. The press release for the US Flash Composite PMI for April said: ‘Output rose...