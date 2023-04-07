 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

What next for India-Israel ties after the recent visit of Knesset Speaker

KP Nayar
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Israel has two choices in its dealings with India – one is to deepen its appeal to the Indian masses while a more difficult one requires weathering the challenges cast on the bilateral engagement by the increasingly unfavourable domestic and international situations

The speaker of Israeli Knesset Amir Ohana meets Extarnal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi. (Image source: Twitter/@AmirOhana)

The visit of Amir Ohana, Speaker of Israel’s Knesset (Parliament), to New Delhi and Mumbai from March 31 filled a curious gap, which existed in India-Israel relations since full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries 31 years ago in one of India’s historic foreign policy shifts since independence.

The visit’s curiosity was enhanced because it did not take place for over three decades: and when it did take place last week, India was the foreign destination of choice for Ohana after his election as Speaker. He emphasised before his embarkation from Jerusalem that “no sitting Knesset Speaker has ever visited India. I chose India as the destination for my first official visit as Speaker of the Knesset because I see the impressive development of this superpower in every respect.” Had Ohana not resorted to such hyperbole before arriving in New Delhi, his visit would have had a more credible start. India is not a superpower, not yet.

It is an aspiring superpower and is very likely to become one at some point in the current millennium. India is also a nation, whose people are easily prone to be pleased by sycophancy and fawning exaggerations by foreigners. Ohana’s hyperbole will very likely please the uninformed and the less informed in India. But it is wasted on those who are genuinely interested in expanding the contours of the bilateral relationship with Israel, which has exhibited remarkable dynamism since Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao upgraded it with his typical mix of subterfuge, vision and nuancing.

Resetting Relationships