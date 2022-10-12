What Mutual Fund inflows tell us about investors' preferences

Highlights Monthly equity fund inflows in September jumped 130 percent over the previous month despite FII selling of Rs 18,300 crore and a 3.75 percent drop in Nifty. SIP saw the highest ever contribution at Rs 12,976.34 crores a month 21 new schemes launched in September 2022 were able to garner Rs 8,374 crore Highest-ever folio addition at 13.81 crore Sectoral/Thematic funds witnessed a big jump in net inflow in September after witnessing net outflows in August Quarterly result trends and commentary, energy prices and the war in Europe will decide future inflows Indian investors’ confidence in the...