HomeNewsOpinion

What Mutual Fund inflows tell us about investors' preferences

Shishir Asthana   •

With the economic environment likely to become even worse before improving, a setback to retail participation in the markets may happen, but it will be temporary

Representative image
Highlights  Monthly equity fund inflows in September jumped 130 percent over the previous month despite FII selling of Rs 18,300 crore and a 3.75 percent drop in Nifty.  SIP saw the highest ever contribution at Rs 12,976.34 crores a month 21 new schemes launched in September 2022 were able to garner Rs 8,374 crore  Highest-ever folio addition at 13.81 crore Sectoral/Thematic funds witnessed a big jump in net inflow in September after witnessing net outflows in August Quarterly result trends and commentary, energy prices and the war in Europe will decide future inflows  Indian investors’ confidence in the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers