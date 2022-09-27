What is behind the SME IPO frenzy 

SME IPO segment not impacted by the bearishness in the market 35 SME issues so far this year against 27 in the whole of last year The average return of SME IPOs is 70 percent in 2022 Illiquidity and small size of companies are the biggest concerns The mismatch between the broader market and SME segment is a cause of concern The SME segment on the two Indian bourses is in a world of its own. The bearishness in the broader market and the slowing...