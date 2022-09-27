HomeNewsOpinion

What is behind the SME IPO frenzy 

Shishir Asthana   •

Some stocks in the SME segment have given phenomenal returns, making investors flock to it despite the risks 

IPO
SME IPO segment not impacted by the bearishness in the market   35 SME issues so far this year against 27 in the whole of last year   The average return of SME IPOs is 70 percent in 2022  Illiquidity and small size of companies are the biggest concerns  The mismatch between the broader market and SME segment is a cause of concern The SME segment on the two Indian bourses is in a world of its own.   The bearishness in the broader market and the slowing...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers