What does the inverted yield curve in the US signify?

We are seeing an inverted yield curve in the US for many months now. The bad news: An inverted yield curve, driven by short rates rising more than long-term yields, has preceded every US recession since 1960. The reassuring news: A yield curve inversion does not necessarily lead to a recession. That’s the big message of this week’s analysis. As we bid adieu to the Summer of 2022, with the Labour Day weekend marking the formal entry into autumn, there is a...