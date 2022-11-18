What can help Mrs Bectors reduce its valuation gap with Britannia

Highlights Mrs Bectors is growing faster than Britannia Similar to Britannia, Mrs Bectors is expanding distribution reach, which will drive revenue growth However, unlike Britannia, Mrs Bectors' profit margins are yet to reach the year ago levels Mrs Bectors continues to see elevated costs notably freight, travel and advertising expenses Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is one of the few stocks that continue to hold above its initial public offering (IPO) price. On Thursday the stock was 38 percent higher than its IPO price. The...