What an activist investor on Unilever’s board means for HUL

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Whether Nelson Peltz pushes for radical transformation or a more improved way of doing things at Unilever will determine the impact, if any, on HUL. For the moment, it’s business as usual

Hindustan Unilever’s parent company Unilever is already in the middle of a major restructuring exercise. The business is being organized into five categories with individual business heads responsible for running them and managing their financial performance. This model involves each business running on its own steam. In July, an update on the completion of this restructuring was expected and even investors in India may have looked forward to understanding the implications for HUL. The company management had said earlier...

