Whales devoured retail krill as crypto crashed

Highlights Research by the Bank for International Settlements provides new database on crypto usage India ranks 3rd in total crypto app downloads Men under 35 accounted for 40.5 percent of crypto app downloads Rise in Bitcoin prices lured investors to crypto Most investors in cryptocurrency lost money Crypto whales (large investors) profited at the expense of krill (small investors) A new database from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that the US had the highest number of crypto app downloads, followed by Turkey and then...