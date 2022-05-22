WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates: Can't fix global hunger issues without fixing global food systems, says UAE Minister Mariam Almheiri

WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates: The Swiss ski resort town of Davos is hosting the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting yet again after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years. The event starts from May 22 and will continue till May 26.

Global leaders, including from India, will participate in the international event. This year, it is expected that the forum will discuss on the topic related with Ukraine crisis, climate change and a host of other issues affecting the world.

Among the leaders who will speak at the event include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, India will be represented by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri. Also, Karnataka CM Basavraj S Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu will participate with several other public figures and a host of CEOs to discuss key issues over the next five days.

More than 50 heads of government or state are expected to attend the annual meeting. Earlier, the annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.