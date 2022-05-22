WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates: Can't fix global hunger issues without fixing global food systems, says UAE Minister Mariam Almheiri

WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates: This year, the forum will likely discuss the Ukraine crisis, climate change and a host of other issues affecting the world.
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates: The Swiss ski resort town of Davos is hosting the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting yet again after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years. The event starts from May 22 and will continue till May 26.
Global leaders, including from India, will participate in the international event. This year, it is expected that the forum will discuss on the topic related with Ukraine crisis, climate change and a host of other issues affecting the world.
Among the leaders who will speak at the event include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Meanwhile, India will be represented by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and Hardeep Singh Puri. Also, Karnataka CM Basavraj S Bommai, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao from Telangana, Aditya Thackeray from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu will participate with several other public figures and a host of CEOs to discuss key issues over the next five days.
More than 50 heads of government or state are expected to attend the annual meeting. Earlier, the annual meeting of 2021 could not take place physically, while the 2022 one had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:Maharashtra inaugurates its Pavillion at the WEF Davos
The State launches the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 program for attracting investments in the state.
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:Amid COVID-19 and a slowing global economy, last thing we needed was war in Ukraine, says Bain & Company CEO Manny Maceda
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:Countries like India will be among the winners when the dust settles, says Bain & Company CEO Manny Maceda
Maceda added that energy dependent sectors and economies may face face infaltionary constraints and over the next 6-9 months every company has to balance short-term agile financing.
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:Can't fix the global hunger issues without fixing global food systems, says UAE Minister Mariam Almheiri
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, UAE Minister Mariam Almheiri said, "Cannot fix the global hunger issues without fixing global food systems, this should be everyone’s problem. Hosting Cop28 in UAE in 2023, will unveil our interim targets for decarbonisation & climate security at COP27."
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:Ukraine Crisis may aggravate current acute food insecurity, says WEF's member Sean de Cleene
"200 million people tumbled into acute food insecurity last year. This year that could be worse due to the Ukraine crisis," said Head of Future of Food at WEF Sean de Cleene while speaking with CNBC-TV18. He added that the need for food banks is growing overnight.
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:For India things look better, other countries are beginning to struggle, says WEF's President Borge Brende
Speaking with CNBC-TV18, WEF's President Borge Brende said, "We may see less inflationary pressure in a couple of months. One should have raised interest rates earlier to avoid the spike we are seeing now."
He was of the opinion that for India things look better, other countries are beginning to struggle. Adding more, he said taht one should have raised interest rates earlier to avoid spike that we are seeing now. He also said that poverty levels are increasing for first time in 30 years.
WEF Davos 2022 LIVE Updates:Looking at significant food production challenges across the world, says WEF's member Sean de Cleene
WEF's Executive Committee member Sean de Cleene said that the forum is looking at significant food production challenges across the world. He added that its encouraging to see G7 global alliance on food security. He also said that WEF and the alliances are discussing the challenges high food prices bring.
Believe India will grow at 8% and looks better placed, World Economic Forum's President Borge Brende tells CNBC-TV18. He further added, "For India, things look better better while other countries are beginning to struggle."