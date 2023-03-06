We now know how much the coal surge set us back

In an era where bad news on the climate comes thick and fast, the latest International Energy Agency report on global CO2 emissions at least came with a few pinches of positivity.

First, the negative bit. Total global CO2 emissions from energy and industrial processes grew by 0.9 percent to 36.8 gigatons in 2022. That is a smaller increase than was originally feared, but it’s a miniscule win: It still takes us up to an all-time high.

Several drivers contributed to the rise, including extreme weather, offline nuclear reactors and geopolitical events. The largest emissions increase came from electricity and heat generation. As the war in Ukraine disrupted natural gas supplies, nations including India and Indonesia switched to the cheaper alternative: coal. Global emissions from coal-fired power generation rose by 2.1 percent, or 224 million tons of CO2. Across all sectors, the fuel was responsible for releasing a record 15.5 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere and the 1.6 percent rise far exceeded the last decade’s average annual growth rate.

Now for the first pinch of positive news. The deployment of wind and solar and other clean technologies such as heat pumps and electric vehicles prevented about 550 million tons of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere. Without the growth in renewables, the rise in CO2 emissions would have been about 2.3 percent.

Lara Williams is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering climate change. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.