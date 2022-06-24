We need to shield climate target from energy shock











Countries, including India, should ensure that near-term reliance on coal does not come in the way of reducing global carbon footprint

Economy: Threatened worldwide | Climate change is curbing growth and incomes and threatens trillions of dollars' worth of damage. Estimates cited in the report say high warming of 4C could drag down global GDP between 10 and 23 percent this century, compared to a world without warming. With no action, climate change could push between 35 and 132 million more people into extreme poverty by 2030. GDP per capita was 13.6 percent lower for African countries in 2010 than it would have been without global warming since 1991. Sub-Saharan Africa could lose a further 12 percent of GDP by 2050 and 80 percent by 2100 with high emissions. (Representative Image)

As nations across the globe seek comfort in coal to mitigate the raging energy crisis, clouds are gathering over the GHG (greenhouse gas) emission targets set by different countries to cut the global carbon footprint within a stipulated time frame. Stoked by the Covid pandemic and fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, there is now a global “gold rush” for new fossil gas production, pipelines, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. Many EU (European Union) nations are contemplating reopening old,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers