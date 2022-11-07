We don’t need rocket science to address Delhi’s air pollution

Highlights Pollution has never been a key election issue The centre to form a body consisting of Delhi and the four neighbouring states, preside over it and give it an action plan to beat the air quality issue The action plan has to cover the key causes of pollution: stubble burning, construction and demolition work, human habitations, the operation of factories, fossil fuel burning vehicles There are 12 thermal power plants in and around Delhi Congestion and pollution pricing tools must also be used Around...