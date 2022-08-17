HomeNewsOpinion

Want national income to gallop? Treat women as equals and encourage them to work

Subir Roy   •

Women’s workforce participation rate has gone down by almost half in 15 years, from 32 per cent in 2005 to 19 per cent in 2021

Bhai Bhatijavaad | “Two big challenges we face today - corruption & 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption hollowing the country like a termite, we’ve to fight it. We've to raise awareness against 'Parivaarwaad' to realise strength of our institutions, to take country forward on the basis of merit.” (Image: AP)
In his speech marking the 75th anniversary of independence the prime minister called for a change in behaviour so that women were treated with dignity as gender equality held the key to a united India. Harnessing women power unlocked the growth of the country. Number crunching done by the consultancy McKinsey bears this out. In a 2015 report it stated that by promoting gender equality India could add $700 billion to its GDP in 2025, this by being able to...

