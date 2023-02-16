Vodafone-BSNL merger could be disastrous, as the Air India experience shows

As if a headache wasn't bad enough, the Indian government has gone and given itself a toothache too. Even as the question of what to do with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) looms large, it now finds itself in the unwanted position of being the largest shareholder in another bleeding telco, Vodafone Idea, whose consolidated losses widened to Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. One possible solution that has been mooted is an eventual merger...