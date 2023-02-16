HomeNewsOpinion

Vodafone-BSNL merger could be disastrous, as the Air India experience shows

Sundeep Khanna   •

Merging two loss-making entities does little to solve the underlying problems, as seen from the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines

Representative image
As if a headache wasn't bad enough, the Indian government has gone and given itself a toothache too. Even as the question of what to do with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) looms large, it now finds itself in the unwanted position of being the largest shareholder in another bleeding telco, Vodafone Idea, whose consolidated losses widened to Rs 7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. One possible solution that has been mooted is an eventual merger...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers