HomeNewsOpinion

Use poor show in environmental performance to take right policies forward

Subir Roy   •

Instead of getting unduly aggressive about our low rank, a better approach would be to consider the reasons for our poor performance and change policies accordingly 

While it will be relatively easier for developed countries to retain their level of income while cutting down emissions, the challenge before India will be to raise incomes even as it seeks to lower emissions. (Representative image)
In the latest Environmental Performance Index 2022 which ranks 180 countries across the world, India has come out absolutely at the bottom with a rank of 180. Predictably, the government has rejected the finding of the index and raised some specific objections. Equally predictably, the experts behind the report have defended their exercise and offered to clarify. It is a bit dramatic to come out absolutely at the bottom, but it is useful to remember that India was not ranked...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers