US midterm election — What does it mean for India?

Highlights US midterm elections on November 8; Republicans likely to gain control of the House, while Democrats hold on to Senate; The most likely outcome is a divided Congress; this will stymie Biden’s decision-making; In the case of a divided Congress, India-US ties may undergo recalibration; But long-term bond to be intact because of China factor; India equally comfortable with Democrats and Republicans; Change in Capitol power alignment unlikely to signal a broad shift in the equation between New Delhi and Washington It is not always that...