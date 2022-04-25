US Fed rate hikes: How much is priced in?

The US Fed’s determination to speedily raise interest rates has led to a sell-off in equity and bond markets. Fed chair Jerome Powell has hinted at a 50 basis point increase in the Fed Funds target rate at the Federal Open Markets Committee’s (FOMC) meeting on May 4 and has talked about front-loading rate hikes. Some analysts have gone even further, with Nomura predicting 75 basis point hikes at the Fed’s June and July meetings. St Louis Fed president...