As UPI goes global, what’s in it for Indian businesses?

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s payments innovation, has gone global. This has coincided with India’s presidency of the G20. The G20 financial inclusion has the focus to enable faster, cheaper and transparent cross-border payments. UPI is India’s mobile-based round-the-clock quick-payment system, that allows customers to make or receive payments instantly. This is on the back of the system using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer, thereby not requiring bank account details. It supports Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Merchant...