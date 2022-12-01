HomeNewsOpinion

Unlocking state economic activity – key to harness India’s growth potential

Harish Krishnan   •

Over the last decade, as world slowed down post global financial crisis, Indian share has grown significantly, and in 2021, its share was 3.3%, becoming the 6th largest economy

Representative image
This article is not an endeavour to burnish India’s coming growth decade or how India is an oasis in the desert, where rest of world faces multiple challenges. That possibly is best left to more imaginative minds, however, what I intend to do is to look at the journey of India’s growth, when not many were willing to vouch for the India “story”, and how one can potentially see a similar template developing over the coming decades, if we...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers