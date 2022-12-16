Union Budget 2023: Why India’s plantation sector needs a budgetary leg-up

On paper, India’s plantation sector –at least some major parts– isn’t doing too badly. Tea, India’s largest and economically most important plantation crop, had a good 2021. Output reached 1,329.04 million kg (MKG) in 2021, an increase of 71.51 MKG or 5.69 per cent over the 1,257.53 MKG produced in 2020. But then, 2020 was a COVID year. In 2019, pre-COVID, output had reached 1,390.08 MKG. Tea exports have actually fallen from 256.06 MKG in 2018 to 195.50 MKG in...