HomeNewsOpinion

Uncertainties about stake sale pull down Concor

R. Sree Ram   •

The stock lost 17.8 percent so far in 2023 compared to a flat Nifty 50 index

Despite the curtailment of large acquisitions, Adani Ports continues to maintain its investments in logistics, notably in rail, rakes and warehousing
Highlights Adani Ports was the primary contender for Concor before Hindenburg allegations Focus at Adani Ports is now on deleveraging. The stated leverage targets provide limited scope for large acquisitions Concor’s business performance has taken a hit amid weak global trade Concor is also seeing increased competition in logistics business, including from Adani Privatisation or induction of a strategic investor is expected to boost Container Corporation of India’s (Concor) valuations. But even as the government finalises the stake sale process, investors are losing hope. The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers