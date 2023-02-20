Uncertainties about stake sale pull down Concor

Highlights Adani Ports was the primary contender for Concor before Hindenburg allegations Focus at Adani Ports is now on deleveraging. The stated leverage targets provide limited scope for large acquisitions Concor’s business performance has taken a hit amid weak global trade Concor is also seeing increased competition in logistics business, including from Adani Privatisation or induction of a strategic investor is expected to boost Container Corporation of India’s (Concor) valuations. But even as the government finalises the stake sale process, investors are losing hope. The...