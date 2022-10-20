HomeNewsOpinion

Problems of 2020s can’t be solved by policies of 1980s: UN agency

Manas Chakravarty   •

Conditions in Volcker’s time were very different from those prevailing in today’s globalised, hyper-financialized and debt-ridden economy

Representational Image.
Highlights  UNCTAD says that the current tightening of monetary policy will force the world into a recession  The current bout of inflation is primarily due to inadequate supply  Conditions in Volcker’s time were very different from today’s circumstances  Using the policy tools of the seventies and eighties to force inflation down today is therefore a mistake  There is a strong probability of a hard landing  UNCTAD bats for alternative policies such as anti-trust measures, taxes on windfall profits and wealth and price controls  It says, 'The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers